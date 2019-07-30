WBRSO: Deputy who shot man in motel receiving death threats

PORT ALLEN- The unidentified West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Josef Richardson last week is receiving death threats, according to two different individuals within the sheriff's department.



No one has publicly released the deputy's name since the shooting, and as a result of the death threats Major Zack Simmers said they won't release it.



WBRZ has learned national civil rights attorney Ben Crump plans to attend a rally Wednesday with Richardson's family members. Crump represented the family of Trayvon Martin after he was shot and killed in Florida by a neighborhood watchman.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed through multiple sources that Richardson was shot in the back of the neck and head area with a single bullet. According to authorities, the shot was fired as a deputy executed a search warrant at the Budget 7 Motel in Port Allen.

State Representative Edmond Jordan told WBRZ he has been in touch with State Police Colonel Kevin Reeves about the shooting.



"We want the truth in those answers and not just an answer they are going to give the public," Jordan said.



Once state police are wrapped up with their investigation, it will be turned over to the district attorney's office on the west side. Prosecutor Tony Clayton said once they review the findings they'll be totally transparent with the public.

Richardson's mother is also concerned about the truth coming out since no one from a law enforcement agency has told them anything.

"By them holding all this from us and not saying anything it's making them look guilty as I don't know what to me," Maudess Sandra Douglas, Richardson's mother said Friday.



As Richardson's family and the public wait for answers, Jordan said everyone needs to give authorities time to do their jobs before rushing to judgment.



"We are going to make sure this is a transparent investigation, but most importantly that the truth comes out," Jordan said.



The deputy who pulled the trigger remains on administrative leave. The rally planned for Wednesday will be held at noon in front of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse.