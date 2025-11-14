Latest Weather Blog
Water source found, blighted property to be secured
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Water Company was called out to a reported water leak last week following a 2 On Your Side story. They were able to find the source of the leak and shut off the water.
It was a property owner on Wayne Drive who contacted Brittany Weiss about the issue. Water has been sitting in Brenda's backyard and under her home for over two months. Her son Lawrence, spoke with 2 On Your Side on Wednesday for an update.
"It looks like the water is receding; it's drying up, so that's a good thing," said Lawrence.
Baton Rouge water says it was able to isolate and shut off the domestic water to Fairwood Apartments behind Brenda's home. The complex is large and has several buildings. It's been abandoned and was recently purchased in a tax sale. There are people squatting in the complex.
So far, so good, but Lawrence says there's more work to do.
"It either needs to be boarded up where the looters can't come back there and we have the same problem again, because you've seen the destruction it's caused to my mother's home," said Lawrence.
The apartment complex is in foreclosure. The city is aware of the property's condition and is in communication with the appropriate parties to secure it.
