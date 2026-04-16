Water outage planned for Tuesday in Baker as crews repair a water leak

BAKER — A scheduled water outage in Baker is planned for Tuesday, April 14, according to officials.

The outage will allow crews to repair a water leak on Cypress Street and in the surrounding areas.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will temporarily interrupt service on Ray Weiland Drive, West Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, Center Street, Cypress Drive, North Day Drive, Day Drive and South Street.