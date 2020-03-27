WATCH: Stoic employee hands over cash with gun in his face

KANSAS CITY – Security video from a sandwhich shop in Kansas City captured the incredible reaction of an employee robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crime happened at a Jimmy John's location around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an unknown black man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the store, placed an order and demanded money from the register.

Video shows the employee calmly open the register and remove the cash while staring down the barrel of the robber's gun.

KCPD is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the video.