WATCH: SkyEye2 finds wide spread destruction in Assumption Parish

PAINCOURTVILLE - Rays of sunshine won't help ease the mood, but they're giving people light to clean up wide-spread damage after tornadic activity Tuesday.

Assumption Parish was hit hard by the storm that moved through the region after lunch Tuesday. Wednesday, the governor, his staff and the National Weather Service surveyed the areas.

The storm system blew over a water tower, leveled homes and destroyed businesses along La. 1 and La. 70. Video from crews on the ground showed massive devastation. From above, via the lens of WBRZ's SkyEye2 helicopter crew, the damage was shown to be catastrophic.

Debris covered roadways, making travel dangerous.

After the storm Tuesday, a boil order was issued because of issues with the water supply.

Click HERE for images from the week's storm event.

Watch flight clip 1 HERE

Watch flight clip 2 HERE

News
Wednesday, February 24 2016

