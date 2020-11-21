Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: SkyEye2 finds wide spread destruction in Assumption Parish
PAINCOURTVILLE - Rays of sunshine won't help ease the mood, but they're giving people light to clean up wide-spread damage after tornadic activity Tuesday.
Aftermath in Assumption Parish/Paincourtville @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/WSYxGfi6Ae— Jessica LeBlanc (@JessLeBlancNews) February 24, 2016
Assumption Parish was hit hard by the storm that moved through the region after lunch Tuesday. Wednesday, the governor, his staff and the National Weather Service surveyed the areas.
The storm system blew over a water tower, leveled homes and destroyed businesses along La. 1 and La. 70. Video from crews on the ground showed massive devastation. From above, via the lens of WBRZ's SkyEye2 helicopter crew, the damage was shown to be catastrophic.
#SkyEye2 over #AssumptionParish where towns were blown away by tornadic activity Tuesday. See more on @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7eYFHNsSox— Trey Schmaltz (@treyschmaltz) February 24, 2016
Debris covered roadways, making travel dangerous.
After the storm Tuesday, a boil order was issued because of issues with the water supply.
Click HERE for images from the week's storm event.
Watch flight clip 1 HERE
Watch flight clip 2 HERE
