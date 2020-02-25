50°
WATCH: Sheriff's deputy loses his cool while wrangling gator
JEFFERSON PARISH - This is not what he signed up for.
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy got a little more than he bargained for when he was called to help wrangle a wild alligator Thursday.
A video posted by the sheriff's office shows a pair of deputies wrangling the gator as others watch the encounter from afar. At one point, the tied-up gator catches a deputy off-guard when he aggressively whips his head around.
"Side note, we're not sure if our deputy was screaming like that. But it sure sounded like it," the sheriff's office said in its post.
Thankfully, the reptile's mouth was already taped shut and the deputy walked away with nothing more than a bruised ego.
