WATCH: Police academy students try to pass the 'Chicken Test'

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - A police academy in Indiana is drawing attention from all over the nation after a video on social media showed one of its more unorthodox training methods.

Students at the Indiana University Police Academy (IUPA), face a number of difficult trials on their way to becoming bona fide officers. But the "chicken test" may just be the university's most difficult task.

A video shared by the organization's Facebook page shows an instructor squeezing a rubber chicken into cadets' ears and faces. They say it's all part of an effort to test their focus and composure.

Several trainees resign themselves to their fate, immediately dropping to the ground for pushups as they crack a smile at the bird's squawks.

IUPA posted the video Monday and it's since been shared more than 75,000 times.