WATCH: Massive swarm of flies surround gas station in Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A local couple chose not to fill up their vehicle with gasoline at a Slidell service station after realizing that swarms of flies were completely covering the pumps.

Video footage posted by Sandy Callegan Hickman shows a massive amount of Mayflies crowding a gas station on Military Road.

                                                                   

"OMG! My husband stopped to get gas and could not because of all the May Flies! In Slidell, La on Military Rd," Hickman wrote in a Facebook post.

Check out the video to see the cringe-worthy swarm.

Tuesday, May 29 2018

