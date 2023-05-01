Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Local officer helps child become a cop for a day
Related Story
UPDATE: Officer Tyson Dennis was honored with the 'Heart of Law Enforcement' award Tuesday, March 20, for his show of community outreach.
*****
GONZALES - Photos of a local police officer are making the rounds on social media after he helped a child become a cop for a day.
Natasha Henderson said the little boy, Jake, had been playing in their neighborhood, dressed in his police costume, when Officer Tyson of the Gonzales Police Department spotted him.
"He so was adorable in his uniform. He's in to trains and police now," Henderson said.
Little did she know, the officer was about to help Jake live out his dream for the afternoon. Henderson posted photos of Jake's encounter with Officer Tyson on Facebook later that afternoon.
"Coincidentally, one of Gonzales' finest happened to see him at the house and pulls up on him and got out the car. His face was priceless," Henderson's post read.
Henderson says Officer Tyson took Jake on traffic duty, and he even got to help direct traffic.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game