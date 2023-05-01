WATCH: Local officer helps child become a cop for a day

UPDATE: Officer Tyson Dennis was honored with the 'Heart of Law Enforcement' award Tuesday, March 20, for his show of community outreach.

GONZALES - Photos of a local police officer are making the rounds on social media after he helped a child become a cop for a day.

Natasha Henderson said the little boy, Jake, had been playing in their neighborhood, dressed in his police costume, when Officer Tyson of the Gonzales Police Department spotted him.

"He so was adorable in his uniform. He's in to trains and police now," Henderson said.

Little did she know, the officer was about to help Jake live out his dream for the afternoon. Henderson posted photos of Jake's encounter with Officer Tyson on Facebook later that afternoon.

"Coincidentally, one of Gonzales' finest happened to see him at the house and pulls up on him and got out the car. His face was priceless," Henderson's post read.

Henderson says Officer Tyson took Jake on traffic duty, and he even got to help direct traffic.