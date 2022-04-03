52°
WATCH: Local landmark torn down in Livingston Parish
SPRINGVILLE - A little piece of Livingston Parish history was taken down Monday.
According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, the retired Springville fire tower was torn down Monday. The fire district shared a video showing the collapse of the aging tower on social media.
According to the fire district, the tower had been retired for many years leading up to Monday's takedown.
