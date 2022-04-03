52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Local landmark torn down in Livingston Parish

Related Story

SPRINGVILLE - A little piece of Livingston Parish history was taken down Monday.

According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, the retired Springville fire tower was torn down Monday. The fire district shared a video showing the collapse of the aging tower on social media.

According to the fire district, the tower had been retired for many years leading up to Monday's takedown.

News
WATCH: Local landmark torn down in Livingston...
WATCH: Local landmark torn down in Livingston Parish
SPRINGVILLE - A little piece of Livingston Parish history was taken down Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Fire... More >>
4 years ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 Monday, March 12, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 12, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days