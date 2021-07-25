WATCH: Historic veto session interrupted by protesters inside State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Protesters interrupted the beginning of the Louisiana legislature's unprecedented veto session Tuesday, where lawmakers are poised to possibly overturn Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill banning transgender student-athletes from girls sports.

Members of the group Real Name Campaign NOLA livestreamed the demonstration inside the State Capitol chambers. The pro-transgender rights group was gathered there in opposition of the legislation, which would keep transgender girls out of female school athletics.

Video showed capitol security guards escorting the protesters outside, where they resumed their demonstration.

The Senate voted in favor of the bill 26-12, sending it to the House for debate.

Along with the sports ban, lawmakers will also determine whether they'll overturn the governor's veto of a bill that would allow Louisiana residents to legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit.