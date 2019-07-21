77°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Firefighters rescue kitten with its head stuck in basketball goal
Related Story
SLIDELL - A pair of firefighters found a small cat in need of help while at their station over the weekend.
The St. Tammany Fire District says Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter were blowing out the engine bay Sunday when they spotted a kitten with its head trapped inside the base of a basketball goal.
The two firefighters immediately began looking for a way to help. They soon found a pair of small sheers and used them to cut the feline loose.
The Fire District later posted a video of the pair's successful "kitten extradition."
News
SLIDELL - A pair of firefighters found a small cat in need of help while at their station over the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SU students helped desegregate NASA, worked on Apollo 11
-
Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday