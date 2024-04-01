70°
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
ANAHEIM, CA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants pocket while he was out shopping.
In the video, the man can be seen browsing televisions when flames suddenly begin shooting from his pants. He then starts limping through the store as employees rush to help him.
Despite the burns, the manager said the man left the store on his own, presumably to drive to the hospital.
