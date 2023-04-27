69°
Watch: Driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, keeps going; police searching for suspect
ZACHARY - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle caught on camera hitting an SUV and driving off.
The Zachary Police Department posted the video of the crash from Sep. 1 asking for the public's help in identifying the white car seen running a red light, hitting an SUV, and causing it to spin out before driving off without exchanging information or offering aid.
The ZPD asks anyone with information about the white car to call the case officer at (225) 954-0565.
