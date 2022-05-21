91°
WATCH: Dog gets emotional over John Legend's voice

LOUISVILLE, KY- Adorable footage of a dog singing along with John Legend is taking the internet by storm.

A 3 year-old Boxer named Rosco is seen in the video howling when John Legend's hit song "All of Me" starts playing. The dog's owner, Rachel Montgomery, posted the video to Facebook. 

Montgomery says this is the only song Rosco sings along to.

Check out the video to hear his puppy pipes.

4 years ago Sunday, March 11 2018 Mar 11, 2018 Sunday, March 11, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT March 11, 2018

