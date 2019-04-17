Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Deputies rescue boater, dogs after pontoon sinks in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER PARISH - Sheriff's deputies made an incredible rescue of a boater and his two dogs after a pontoon took on water and sank in Lake Bistineau Monday afternoon.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office received a frantic call from a boater Monday, stating that his boat was sinking. With the help of a neighbor, authorities were able to locate the boater and his pups within ten minutes.
Deputies say the man was able to grab onto a cypress tree while holding his dogs as he waited for help.
"The man had his life jacket on and was doing everything he could to hold on to the tree and his dogs," Sgt. Tim Wynn said.
Only a tip of his pontoon was sticking out of the water in the place where it was submerged, nearly 40 to 50 yards away. The boater, along with the dogs, were checked out by medics upon their return to shore and are doing just fine.
