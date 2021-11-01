WATCH: Dad gets emotional after receiving new puppy

ONTARIO- A heartwarming video shows a father bursting into tears after his family surprises him with a new puppy.

James Xuereb of Ontario recently lost his two dogs, Lucy and Nemo, to heart failure and old age. Xuereb's wife and daughter surprised him with a new Bichon puppy, and captured his unexpected emotional response on camera.

Xuereb's daughter, Jaleen, explained his fortuitous reaction to ABC News.

"Honestly, we didn't know what to expect. The loss of our two dogs was devastating for him and we weren't really sure if he was ready or not," says Jaleen.

His wife says Xuereb "considers his dogs like children," and that she was expecting him to cry, but had no idea he'd get so emotional.

In memory of their beloved Lucy and Nemo, they've named the newest member of the family "Lumo," a perfect blend of the two names.

Check out the video to see his touching reaction.