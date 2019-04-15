WATCH: crime victim goes after crooks

WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are searching for the man who was able evade deputies and a crime victim who gave chase after being caught breaking into his house.

The unidentified man was one of two who were seen burglarizing a home in White Castle along the river at 8:30 on a recent morning. The other man, Johntrell Lumar, was arrested.

The victim told Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies he came home from duck hunting and found the men leaving his home with his TV and three of his guns. He followed them down River Road until deputies arrived on the scene.

In addition to the house on Highway 405, Lumar and his accomplice are accused of kicking down the door of another house on Adams Drive then taking items from inside.

"They didn't care. They just kicked in my door, went in our house and invaded our privacy," the homeowner said.

Stole jewelry, a laptop and an iPad were found when deputies caught Lumar near the pair's ditched getaway car.

Lumar is a convicted felon on probation. He's charged with home invasion, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of firearm by convicted felon and criminal trespassing. Deputies said he is not cooperating with their investigation.