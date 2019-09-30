76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Cowboys fans invade French Quarter ahead of Sunday night showdown with Saints

Related Story

NEW ORLEANS - If you're in New Orleans this weekend, odds are you'll run into a horde of Dallas Cowboys fans at some point.

The visitors from were out in full force early Saturday, throwing a parade along Bourbon Street.

The 3-0 Cowboys will take on the Drew Brees-less Saints at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Some reports suggest the make-up of the crowd inside the Superdome Sunday night could be an even 50/50 split between Saints and Cowboys fans. 

News
WATCH: Cowboys fans invade New Orleans ahead...
WATCH: Cowboys fans invade New Orleans ahead of Sunday night showdown with Saints
NEW ORLEANS - If you're in New Orleans this weekend, odds are you'll run into a horde of Dallas Cowboys... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days