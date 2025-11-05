WATCH: Central Police looking for delivery driver seen driving on lawn, throwing package

51°
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for a delivery driver who allegedly damaged a homeowner's walkway after he was caught on video driving on the lawn and tossing a package to the doorstep.
In the Ring Doorbell footage shared by CPD, the driver can be seen fully driving a black vehicle onto the lawn of a Lovett Road home, nearly to the front door. He exits the car and throws the package onto the doorstep.
According to police, after the video ends, the driver damaged the homeowner's walkway as he left.
"We sure would like to speak with him," the police said on Facebook. They said the incident happened on Oct. 21.
