WATCH: Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in Central

CENTRAL — A furry trespasser was caught "paw-handed" digging through trash bins in Central on Wednesday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bear was caught around 9 a.m. on Glen Watts Road near Hooper Road. Deputies joked, saying that the bear "claimed it was just a 'snack emergency.'" 

"Our deputies kindly reminded him that dumpster diving is a bear-y bad idea," deputies said in a Facebook post. 

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was also called, but deputies said that the bear posed no danger to the public. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers these tips about bears and humans coexisting successfully if humans modify or curtail behaviors that promote conflicts.

-Never feed or approach bears.
-Secure food, garbage, and recycling.
-Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
-Never leave pet food outdoors.
-Clean and store grills.
-Let your neighbors know if you see bears in your area.

You can find more information about coexisting with bears here.

