WATCH: California man attacks cashier after debit card declined
CALIFORNIA – Police say a man attacked a cashier after his credit card was declined at a California convenience store.
Police in Santa Ana say the man was trying to buy M&M's when his debit card was declined. Surveillance video released by the investigators shows the man striking the cashier in the head, pushing over store equipment and throwing bananas at another cashier. The department says that the incident resulted in about $700 worth of damage done to the store.
The man has not yet been identified and police are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.
