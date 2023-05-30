Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Cajun business owners help wrangle runaway pig in hilarious video
Related Story
TAHLEQUAH, OK - A group of Louisiana natives running a Cajun-themed eatery in Oklahoma took part in an unusual rescue after an unknown hog showed up at their doorstep.
Mike Linney, co-owner of Linney Breaux's in Tahlequah, says the fiasco started with a bizarre coincidence.
“Oddly enough it was the same day we were introducing our new pork belly poboy, and we started thinking, 'Is this some kind of sign or joke?'” Linney said.
Things took a turn when staff at the restaurant tried to corral the pig, which they believed to be someone's pet. Soon the animal ended up in a neighboring parking lot, and Linney found himself recording his workers and some other passersby trying to keep the pig from wandering into traffic.
"This is insane, the whole town is chasin' Marshall!" said Linney, trying to contain his laughter.
The slippery swine was eventually herded into another nearby parking lot where his pursuers lost sight of him.
'Marshall', as he's come to be known, was eventually captured unharmed by someone in a nearby neighborhood. His captor has since gotten in touch with the owner through Linney's restaurant.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four arrested after man was kidnapped, shot and left to die in...
-
Missing woman now presumed dead after Sunday boat crash in Mississippi River
-
Hundreds honored during Memorial Day ceremony at Louisiana National Cemetery
-
Burning car shuts down I-12 East near Millerville Road
-
Mississippi River boat crash leaves one injured, one missing
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams