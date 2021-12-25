69°
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021
Bonfires across the levee returned to the River Parishes this holiday season after taking a break in 2020 due to COVID.
The 300-year-old tradition helps light the way for Papa Noel on Christmas Eve.
Over 200 bonfires illuminated the night sky Thursday, spanning across St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes.
