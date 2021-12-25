69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021

Bonfires across the levee returned to the River Parishes this holiday season after taking a break in 2020 due to COVID.

The 300-year-old tradition helps light the way for Papa Noel on Christmas Eve.

Over 200 bonfires illuminated the night sky Thursday, spanning across St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes.

