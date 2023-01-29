WATCH: Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks rape investigation hold news conference

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing the suspects accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before her death held a news conference Friday to discuss the case.

It's been a dizzying week of news about Brooks' death. Attorneys for the men accused of sexually assaulting her say facts are becoming muddy as more and more information trickles out.

Thursday night, the WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained video showing Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland.



In a press conference Friday, attorneys for the suspects used the footage to try to bolster their argument.

"It confirms what we've said all along: That my client, and their clients, all left, and they were getting ready to leave, and Miss Brooks approached them from the bar," attorney Joe Long said.

Long is representing suspect Casen Carver, who was booked with principal to third-degree rape. While prosecutors say their case is strong, attorneys say they are prepared to refute the allegations.

"Read the symptoms of a 0.319 BAC. The evidence that we've seen so far on the video of Miss Brooks running across the street in front of Reggie's... That undermines the police version of events," Long said.

The attorneys also say their clients recorded videos in the car while Brooks was with them, and they intend to use that to challenge the state's case.

"The video taken in the car is only a conversation between the parties and do not depict any sexual acts," attorney Ron Haley said.

Those videos have not been made public.

"We do not intend on trying this case in the media. We do, however, intend to state the pertinent facts of this case, while being as sensitive as possible to all parties involved," Haley said.