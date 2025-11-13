54°
Latest Weather Blog
Warrant issued for naked man accused of committing lewd act in store parking lot
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly sexually gratifying himself in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge store.
According to the warrant, a woman saw 43-year-old Kevin Morman sitting naked in his truck parked outside the Baby Gap on Corporate Boulevard. Law officers said Morman stared at the woman while committing an indecent act. The woman ran back inside the store, but caught the truck's license plate before it left.
Morman was booked on a felony obscenity charge.
News
BATON ROUGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly sexually gratifying himself in the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy