Warrant issued for naked man accused of committing lewd act in store parking lot

BATON ROUGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly sexually gratifying himself in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge store.

According to the warrant, a woman saw 43-year-old Kevin Morman sitting naked in his truck parked outside the Baby Gap on Corporate Boulevard. Law officers said Morman stared at the woman while committing an indecent act. The woman ran back inside the store, but caught the truck's license plate before it left.

Morman was booked on a felony obscenity charge.