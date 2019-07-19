Warrant issued for man accused in voter fraud scheme

PORT ALLEN- A bench warrant was issued today for a man accused in a voter fraud scheme as recalled Mayor Deedy Slaughter tried to keep her seat. Today, the entire case was turned over to the District Attorney's office.

Last week, Larry Profit was taken out of the courthouse on a stretcher after suffering from an apparent seizure. It was the second time that has happened as investigators tried to question him about documents they believe he has.

"He's got no bond so maybe that will ensure he appears in court at the next court date," Col. Richie Johnson said.

Investigators believe signatures were forged on requests for mail-in ballots as Deedy Slaughter ran to keep her seat. The Sheriff's Office believes those signatures may have come from a recall petition against a council member which was chaired by Larry Profit. That recall petition against the councilman was unsuccessful.

"We believe there was voter fraud, there were forgeries obtained from other places or someone actually forging a signature," Johnson said. "We believe those votes were attempting to be cast."

As this investigation now sits in the hands of the District Attorney, investigators don't buy what's been happening to prevent court from going on.

"If stress causes a seizure, you should have a seizure the whole time you're in jail because that would be stressful to me," Johnson said.

Investigators have been trying to get the documents for the past year. They say, Profit is a drifter and he's hard to track down.