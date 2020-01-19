WANTED: Suspect burglarizing vehicles in Denham Springs

55°
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who was captured on video, burglarizing vehicles in Dehnam Springs.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglar was seen rummaging through vehicles in near Eden Church Road on Aug. 27. 

In surveillance video captured at one of the burglaries, the suspect can be seen going into unlocked cars and digging through the items inside. Deputies say the suspects face was partially obscured during the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.

