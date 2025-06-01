Walker man arrested for 32 counts of child pornography, bond set for $3.2 million

WALKER - Walker Police arrested a man for possession of child pornography, officials said Thursday.

According to the Walker Police Department, Brian Michael Louviere, 52, of Walker, possessed a collection of child pornography. A search through Louviere's home and digital devices resulted in the discovery of the child pornography.

Louviere was booked for 32 counts of possession of child pornography and has a bond of $3.2 million.