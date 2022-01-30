Wade Miley returns to Hammond for Southeastern Alumni Game

Wade Miley had one of his best seasons in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds. His 3.37 ERA was the third lowest of his career, not to mention a no hitter in May. He'll start the 2022 in the NL Central just with a new team. Miley, now a member of the Chicago Cubs, looks to build on his durability that has seen him start over 30 games six times since 2013.