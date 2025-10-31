W. Feliciana Parish unique deal with data center project to generate 'life changing' money

The West Feliciana Parish Council has devised a unique way to get as much money as possible out of a planned data center development, potentially generating nearly $100 million each year.

"This agreement that we reached with Hut 8 is going to change West Feliciana forever," said Sheriff Brian Spillman, who will be in charge of a third of that revenue.

According to parish officials, around $90 million dollars a year will come from a deal reached with the Hut 8 data center in St. Francisville that has been the subject of several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports.

Instead of a traditional property tax, the parish is opting for a different strategy in which Hut 8 will pay the parish for its own property.

"What it facilitates is that a developer...can donate that property to the IDB, the IDB then leases it back to them under a program called a PILOT or a 'payment in lieu of taxes'," Parish Attorney Danny Garrett explained at Tuesday's commission meeting.

Several parishes and cities across the state utilize 'IDBs' or industrial development boards.

In West Feliciana, it's a three-person board appointed by the Parish President Kenny Havard and the council. It includes Sheriff Brian Spillman, Superintendent Hollis Milton and former councilman Clay Pinson. Members cannot be parish employees.

It came together at an emergency parish council meeting Friday evening, but according to Spillman, has been in the works.

"We've known about it for quite some time. We've been in discussion about it before the IDB was formed, we just were not at liberty to discuss it until that time the board actually came together," he said.

If all goes as advertised by the parish attorney, Hut 8's first payment will come down July 1, 2027.

"That July 1 payment could be as high as $90 million and change. Could be a little bit less, a little bit more but we're looking at a significant amount of money and that's recurring money. Now, granted, subject to depreciation so forth like that," said Garrett.

According to parish assessor Richard Kendrick, the total value of the project including the land, movables and machinery is $10 billion. $7.5 billion is taxable, which is how he determined that $90 million figure.

The IDB will get to split that money three ways and distribute among the entities they represent as well as the library and fire department.

For Spillman, his first priority is a new jail.

"The jail that we're currently utilizing was built in 1948. It has a capacity of 38 offenders. We are in dire need of a new jail facility."

Havard did not reply to our request for an interview.