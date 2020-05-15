Volunteers with Team Gleason and St. Bernard Project help flood survivors rebuild

CENTRAL – Steve Gleason, former New Orleans Saints player, and his team are helping flood survivors rebuild.

Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS when he was 34 years old, and his team of volunteers arrived in Central Monday morning to help Julie Harvey and her family.

"A flood literally have stripped these guys of their home, but like all of you, Team Gleason is here to help," Gleason said.

Team Gleason has joined with the St. Bernard Project volunteer organization to rebuild Harvey's flood-damaged home. The home sustained about $70,000 worth of damage and they do not have insurance.

Harvey also has ALS and has been sleeping in her wheel chair since her FEMA trailer is too small to accommodate her bed.

"It's been rough, rough. We've been struggling everyday," Julie Harvey said.

The volunteers are on a 24-hour working rebuilding binge. They are installing insulation inside Harvey's home and plan to have her and her family back inside soon.

"What our mission is to shrink the time between disaster and recovery," Zack Rosenburg, volunteer with the St. Bernard Project, said.

Roy Harvey said that he is grateful for the volunteers' help.

"It's unbelievable to have people still in this world that will go out of their way to help people in need," Roy Harvey said.

The Harveys hope to be back in their home by the end of March. The volunteers with Team Gleason and the St. Bernard Project are also working on seven more homes in the area.