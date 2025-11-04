Volunteers, influencers team up to keep community fridge stocked amid SNAP uncertainty

BATON ROUGE - As Baton Rouge residents face uncertainty around SNAP benefits, local volunteers and organizations are stepping up to fill those gaps.

The community fridge at The Red Shoes on Government Street is stocked and staying full thanks to a grassroots effort from neighbors, volunteers, and local influencers - including Jordan Basham.

Basham runs WhereToGeaux225, a social media account centered on where to find great meals in Baton Rouge. She's using her platform - and 47,000+ followers - to help feed the community.

“I pledged three weeks ago. That was me like, I'm going to cook a few meals once a week, drop them off at the community fridge,” Basham said.

Since then, she has made three homemade meal drops herself, joining many others who’ve been donating fresh, ready-to-eat food to help stock the fridge for anyone in need.

What started as a small personal commitment posted on social media quickly grew into a movement across Baton Rouge.

“Within 30 to 40 minutes of me launching the video about the work that I was personally gonna be doing, people in the community were reaching out to me and being like, 'How can I get involved? Like, I just don't know where to start,'” Basham said.

Residents, followers, and other influencers began donating food, money, and time as well.

“All these people just reaching out to be like, 'How can I help?'' she added. "People just want to help. They just don't know how. And this is, you know, how our community comes together."

Earlier this week, Basham created an Amazon Wishlist to collect food and personal care items. Within just four days, more than 100 items were purchased.

The timing couldn’t be more important, as many families face uncertainty around SNAP benefits and rising food costs.

“This month, we are really being made aware of those insecurities due to the SNAP benefits,” Basham said. “One in five people in Louisiana are on SNAP benefits, and I feel like sometimes people are often judged for that, but anybody in our community can be on SNAP benefits."

Basham says the goal is simple: to make sure everyone has access to good food when they need it. And as more people get involved, the community fridge is being restocked multiple times a day.

“It’s just incredible to see people who are coming to the community fridge,” Basham said. "Not only is it just being stocked once a day, now it’s being stocked five to six to seven times."