Violent crimes on LSU's campus disrupt first week of classes

BATON ROUGE - Two violent crimes at LSU in the past week have left students shaken up as they start classes for the fall semester.

The latest crime was an attempted kidnapping outside Cypress Hall early Wednesday morning. The school said someone was taken near the dorm off Aster Street but is now back home.

The university reported the attack to the public roughly 12 hours after WBRZ first asked about it. Jonathan Beale, a freshman student at LSU, says the lack of communication about the kidnapping worries him.

"I don't know a whole lot about what happened, but it's a little alarming that I don't know a whole lot of what happened. I mean, they sent out emails, but you'd think there would be more caution," Beale said.

It's the second major crime on LSU's campus in the past week. On Aug. 19, a student was shot during an attempted robbery near West Laville Hall.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Clarence Hypolite, who goes by the nickname "Playboyclare." Police are still looking for him.

Piper Koon and Jena Borderlon are also starting their first semester at LSU. They said they refuse to walk alone at night.

"I don't feel scared all the time, but it's just an uneasy feeling knowing that it happens. You can meet someone one day and the next day something could happen to them," Koon said.

Borderlon says she does see security on campus, but says more can be done.

"I like the police roaming around, but I think they definitely could so some precautions to make it safer," Borderlon said.

LSU officials would not speak on camera about the incidents, but LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the university plans to add more security cameras, upgrade lighting and station more police officers around dorms at night.

In the meantime, LSU students say they will have to be more cautious on campus.

"More so than normal, I'm looking over my shoulder," Beale said.