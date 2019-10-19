Vigil held for toddler

BATON ROUGE- Funeral arrangements for Jassiah are scheduled at Promise Land Baptist Church on Plank Road at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the same day.

Clark was honored when a small crowd gathered at an abandoned sewer shaft Christmas Eve night for a memorial service after the toddler fell in the hole and died earlier that week.

"We just miss him dearly," Jassiah Clark's aunt, Chapreca Harris, said. Harris and a few dozen others gathered steps from the now barricaded area where Jassiah fell and died.

"One, two, three," a woman called out ahead of a balloon release. Balloons filled the black sky as the group shouted in unison, "We love you Jassiah!"

The only light on the street was from candles, held by attendees. Some of the people there were not close personal friends of the family, but came for support.

"Me, my grandmother; my entire family came out here for moral support," a man said.

"It's something we never expected or thought we'd have to go through," Harris said. She spoke on behalf of Jassiah's mother who was too shaken to speak Wednesday night.

"Keep your kids close. Love them. Hug them. You just never know," she said with a sigh.

