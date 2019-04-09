VIDEO: Suspects use fake payout tickets at local Bingo hall

BAKER - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects who used counterfeit payout tickets at a local Bingo hall.

Deputies say two unidentified females and a male walked into Baker Bingo Hall on March 26, and cashed out a fake ticket valued at $500. The following day, the trio returned and cashed out three more counterfeit tickets.

In total, the business lost nearly $650.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-5009.