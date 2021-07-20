74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their surgeries

Related Story

BALTIMORE, MD - A veterinary clinic in Maryland is getting national attention after a video surfaced of their surgery crew slow dancing with puppies.

The adorable video from BARCS Animal Shelter shows the crew gently slow dancing with pups waking up from anesthesia.

The shelter posted the footage to Facebook with the caption reading, "Our Sunday surgery crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from anesthesia. We have the best team."

News
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with...
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies after their surgeries
BALTIMORE, MD - A veterinary clinic in Maryland is getting national attention after a video surfaced of their surgery crew... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:53:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days