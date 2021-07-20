74°
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their surgeries
BALTIMORE, MD - A veterinary clinic in Maryland is getting national attention after a video surfaced of their surgery crew slow dancing with puppies.
The adorable video from BARCS Animal Shelter shows the crew gently slow dancing with pups waking up from anesthesia.
The shelter posted the footage to Facebook with the caption reading, "Our Sunday surgery crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from anesthesia. We have the best team."
