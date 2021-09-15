Video shows middle school student's violent run-in with police

BRUSLY - Two former police officers have been formally charged after their encounter with a middle school student allegedly left the teen bruised and bleeding.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Cipriano on one count of simple battery and Anthony Dupre on one count of malfeasance in office Friday. Both men were employed by the Brusly Police Department when they allegedly slammed 14-year-old Isaiah Johnson to the ground at Brusly Middle School in October.

Johnson's family claimed the school misled them about the incident and accused the staff and officers of mishandling the teen, who they say is medicated for behavioral problems.

Both officers resigned from the department in November after an investigation into the incident began.

The boy's family members said they plan to file a lawsuit over the way he was treated, and expect to meet with police again to discuss how the situation was handled.

The family's attorney said Friday that they were "pleased someone is being held responsible."

But Doris Snearl, Isaiah's grandmother, was not satisfied with the indictments.

"It was a slap on the wrist. The charges are not appropriate based on the trauma done to my grandson," she said.