Video shows horses with riders going through Abbeville Walmart

ABBEVILLE - Video on social media showed horse riders going into an Abbeville Walmart on Sunday.

The video showed multiple riders inside the front area of the store near the in-store Subway. 

According to KADN, the incident is believed to be connected to a trail ride that ventured into the store and the Walmart intends to press charges.

