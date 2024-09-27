Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home

ZACHARY - A woman returning home on Monday afternoon was greeted by firefighters trying to contain a blaze in her yard.

Homeowner Tonja Myles said her whole yard was up in flames and burning just inches away from her home.

"It was like being in a bad movie that I couldn't turn the channel on," Myles said.

Myles said the wind was fanning embers into her flower bed. She said that it was the most helpless and hopeless she had ever felt.

"Here is the home that we built, with all of our memories and valuable possessions. All I could do was stand by and watch it go down in flames."

Myles said she does not want anyone else to go through the same experience.

"Now is not a good time to burn anything, flick a cigarette out or anything of that nature. You think you're doing something that is null and void but it can possibly end up like this," Myles said. "Whatever it is, it could be something so small that could create something so big."

On Sunday, parts of southeast Louisiana were placed under a "red flag" warning, meaning dry and windy conditions are putting the region at a higher risk for fast-moving brush fires.