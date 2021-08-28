Video shows BRPD officer punching bloody man in Tigerland, authorities investigating

WARNING: This video may contain graphic images disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

UPDATE: BRPD has fired Officer Marshall McDermitt after he was filmed repeatedly punching a man covered in blood outside a bar near LSU.

McDermitt was reportedly stripped of his weapon, badge and police unit Thursday.

An attorney for the police union says McDermitt plans to appeal his termination.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a video that shows an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department repeatedly punching a bloody man in the Tigerland area.

A spokesperson with BRPD tells WBRZ an investigation is underway. Charges suggest the man was making a scene and tried to strike an officer before the events caught on video.

Officials confirmed Friday that the man was issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, and battery on an officer.

Police have identified the officer as Marshall McDermitt. According to The Advocate, Officer McDermitt was suspended last year over his flagrant use of obscenities around the public while on duty.

More information will be available as police continue their investigation.