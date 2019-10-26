Video of fight at Scotlandville High football game

BATON ROUGE – Three adult coaches and a separate adult were issued summons following a fight during a football game last week.

A brawl broke out on the field. The fight was caught on camera.

A week after the incident, the sheriff's office said it determined charges were warranted for four people: The three coaches, identified as Charles Booker,35, Stephan Henderson, 27, and Alvin Hulbert, 27. They are charged with simple battery.

George Foster, 53, is charged with simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

The three coaches admitted in a statement to engaging in a physical altercation when a juvenile trainer was punched by Foster, the sheriff's office said. Both Booker and Henderson stated they were physically punched by Foster prior to engaging in a fight, prior to this they were attempting to break up the fight between the students and other subjects involved. Hulbert stated the he began to engage in a physical fight after seeing the other two coaches being hit by Foster.

In a story about the situation earlier, the head football coach told WBRZ he felt heartbroken for the players that are now wrapped up in what happened but didn't want to go into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School system also investigated.

Additional parents, other family members and students are currently being identified, the sheriff's office said Friday. Once all parties involved are identified they will be charged with simple battery.