75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: K-9 has hilarious reaction to 'jack in the box' toy

Related Story

CALIFORNIA - A police dog's priceless reaction to a Jack-in-the-box toy is quickly making rounds on the internet.

Video posted to Facebook shows a K-9 named Ammo intensely focusing on the winding handle of a classic Jack-in-the-box toy.

Check out the video to see Ammo's reaction when the toy pops open.

News
VIDEO: K-9 has hilarious reaction to 'Jack-in-the-box'...
VIDEO: K-9 has hilarious reaction to 'Jack-in-the-box' toy
CALIFORNIA - A police dog's priceless reaction to a Jack-in-the-box toy is quickly making rounds on the internet. Video... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 5:19:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days