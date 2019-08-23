75°
VIDEO: K-9 has hilarious reaction to 'jack in the box' toy
CALIFORNIA - A police dog's priceless reaction to a Jack-in-the-box toy is quickly making rounds on the internet.
Video posted to Facebook shows a K-9 named Ammo intensely focusing on the winding handle of a classic Jack-in-the-box toy.
Check out the video to see Ammo's reaction when the toy pops open.
