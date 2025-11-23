59°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Central Police looking for driver who destroyed mailbox with truck before driving off
Related Story
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for the driver of a truck that smashed a homeowner's mailbox and drove away.
In surveillance footage posted by the police department, a white truck can be seen drifting off Spanish Oak Drive and ramming into a mailbox. Pieces of the mailbox appear to soar across the front yard as the truck drives away.
CPD said the incident happened on Nov. 17. Anyone with information can call the police department at 225-367-1254.
News
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for the driver of a truck that smashed a homeowner's mailbox and drove away.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day