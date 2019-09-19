74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Video captures powerful winds that damaged aircraft at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE – A brief but powerful storm blew over a few small planes at the airport Tuesday afternoon.

Landon Dinecola posted video to Facebook of the storm’s howling winds and rain blowing through a metal building at the Baton Rouge airport around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The video thread quickly became a conversation between Dinecola and weather observers, experts and forecasters.

Dinecola said as many as four planes were toppled by the wind and the door to a hanger was ripped off.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The airport told WBRZ winds reached about 70 mph at the time the video was recorded. Four single-engine, 2-4 passenger planes were damaged.

For larger planes, the storm caused a few take-off and landing delays.

Click HERE for WBRZ weather information. 

Pat Shingleton said it was an isolated thunderstorm and suspects straight-lined winds were strong enough to topple the airplanes. 

