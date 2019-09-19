Latest Weather Blog
Video captures powerful winds that damaged aircraft at Baton Rouge airport
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – A brief but powerful storm blew over a few small planes at the airport Tuesday afternoon.
Landon Dinecola posted video to Facebook of the storm’s howling winds and rain blowing through a metal building at the Baton Rouge airport around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The video thread quickly became a conversation between Dinecola and weather observers, experts and forecasters.
Dinecola said as many as four planes were toppled by the wind and the door to a hanger was ripped off.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The airport told WBRZ winds reached about 70 mph at the time the video was recorded. Four single-engine, 2-4 passenger planes were damaged.
For larger planes, the storm caused a few take-off and landing delays.
Click HERE for WBRZ weather information.
Pat Shingleton said it was an isolated thunderstorm and suspects straight-lined winds were strong enough to topple the airplanes.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately
-
Residents get progress report on Diversion Canal as work continues
-
Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter
-
Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at...
-
Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along...
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar