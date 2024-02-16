Latest Weather Blog
Video captures moment gunman fired on Scalise, GOP baseball team
ALEXANDRIA, VI - A new video has been posted online which captures the moment a gunman opened fire on La. Congressman Steve Scalise and others at a GOP baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.
The shooting occurred Wednesday morning as Scalise and other Republicans were attending practice for the GOP Baseball team's upcoming charity game against Democratic lawmakers.
As the men were on baseball field, gunman James Hodgkinson fired several shots, striking Congressman Scalise and three others. Local police soon responded to the scene and the suspect was reportedly killed in the ensuing shootout.
In a video recorded by a witness at the scene, a wounded Scalise can be seen lying on the baseball field as several shots are heard nearby. Alabama Representative Mo Brooks was at the scene and says he heard "50 to 100" shots fired.
Four people in were shot at the field, including one Capitol Hill Police officers. The gunman was also shot and killed by police.
