VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a 13-year-old after a silly business burglary was caught on camera.

The teenager, identified and charged after people who knew him recognized him from WBRZ-TV reports, was seen on surveillance video trying to burglarize a hair salon on Old Hammond Highway. The teenager is seen rummaging through the register while a low alarm sounds in the background but is shaken and scared when a louder alarm blares. The teenager stumbles as he tries to get away but nearly got stuck trying to escape through the small hole he smashed in the front, glass door of the business.

“It's just kind of like dumb. You know like why,” stylist Ing Lam said. "You're already hearing it and you know it's coming and you're still coming. And he had to really rush out to get out on time."

“He wasn't very smart about doing it, because whenever the alarm went off he ran out the door and as you can see he dropped the bat,” said another stylist, Margaret Crawford.

The incident was reported on April 15 at the Hair Studio on Old Hammond Highway. It was the second time in weeks the salon has had to replace that glass door.

“It's a small spot and he's kind of big a little bit, so he had to try to rush out,” Lam said.

The salon staff has a message for the crook, who was arrested the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office revealed Friday: “Go to school. Graduate. Get a job. Take care of you. Take care of your family. Don't do it again,” Lam said.

Deputies said the teenager was also charged with three additional cases that occurred within the last three months at the same business. The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, confessed, deputies told WBRZ.