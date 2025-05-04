59°
Victim in Kilona Drive shooting identified as 20-year-old
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office identified 20-year-old Diamante Washington as the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday.
The shooting happened on Kilona Drive on April 27 just before 7 p.m. The neighborhood is located off Greenwell Street and Lanier Drive.
There was no further information about what led up to the shooting. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
