Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home

NEW ROADS- The gunman who shot and killed a woman in New Roads Monday afternoon before shooting himself has died, sources said a day after the violence.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of St. Mary's Street. At the time, sources told WBRZ, Isaac Maloid shot and killed Tonya Moore, 34. Maloid is Moore's boyfriend and Moore is a mother of four children.

One of her four children witnessed the shooting.

After killing Moore, Maloid shot himself in the head as officers walked into the home. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

According to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald, a child who was getting off of a nearby school bus witnessed the shooting.