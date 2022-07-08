Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Port Allen crowd

BATON ROUGE- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Air Force 2 arrived at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Pence was joined by Louisiana Represenative Garret Graves. Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome met the Vice President on the tarmac.

Pence made a surprise visit to a home restored after the August flooding. The Vice President spoke to a couple whom were rescued from the roof of their home during the flood. Pence and President Donald Trump visited the home in August during the presidential campaign.

Last summer, @POTUS & I visited the home of Jimmy and Olive Morgan, which was damaged by flood waters in Louisiana...(1/2) #VPinLa pic.twitter.com/C4zpeI9RDw — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 24, 2017

(2/2) ...Today I met with Jimmy & Olive again & they have restored their beautiful home. Here's their story: https://t.co/knTw3zXZ71 #VPinLa pic.twitter.com/MwJnG2M0q8 — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 24, 2017

Pence is expected to meet in private with business leaders to hear their first-hand stories about health care, job creation, and the economy. The vice president is also expected to conclude his visit with public remarks to the city.

Pence will give his public remarks at Cajun Industries in Port Allen at 1:15 p.m., doors will open to attendees at 11 a.m.

Wednesday's trip is the third Pence has made to Louisiana recently. Pence was in the state in 2016 to campaign for now U.S. Senator and fellow Republican John Kennedy. Pence and Donald Trump made a stop in Louisiana as part of the presidential campaign after the August 2016 flood event, too.